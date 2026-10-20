Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he waited until his sangeet in Udaipur to propose to Rashmika

Karan Johar is concluding his popular talk show Koffee With Karan with Season 9. While Salman Khan appeared as the first guest, the second episode, set to air on October 21, will feature newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The makers have now revealed that the Dear Comrade actor opened up about how he proposed to Rashmika on the show. They also showed off their engagement rings.

Opening up about their romance and journey to marriage, Vijay Deverakonda shared the heartfelt backstory behind his surprise proposal to Rashmika Mandanna. He explained that he isn’t the kind who plans proposals but didn’t want to deprive Rashmika of having her proposal story. Vijay shared, “Didn’t want Rashmika not to have one. Before our marriage in February, so in December when we were in Italy, I felt like I didn’t want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn’t find the right ring.”