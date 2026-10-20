Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he waited until his sangeet in Udaipur to propose to Rashmika

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Karan Johar is concluding his popular talk show Koffee With Karan with Season 9. While Salman Khan appeared as the first guest, the second episode, set to air on October 21, will feature newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The makers have now revealed that the Dear Comrade actor opened up about how he proposed to Rashmika on the show. They also showed off their engagement rings.
Opening up about their romance and journey to marriage, Vijay Deverakonda shared the heartfelt backstory behind his surprise proposal to Rashmika Mandanna. He explained that he isn’t the kind who plans proposals but didn’t want to deprive Rashmika of having her proposal story. Vijay shared, “Didn’t want Rashmika not to have one. Before our marriage in February, so in December when we were in Italy, I felt like I didn’t want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn’t find the right ring.”
There were several speculations about the wedding ring prior to their marriage. The couple officially debuted their engagement rings on Koffee with Karan. Vijay revealed, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur which was the sangeet night. After the sangeet I asked all my friends to come and I wanted to be around our friends where I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn’t want to take that moment away from her.”
In an earlier clip released by JioHotstar, Karan Johar was seen asking Vijay Deverakonda, “Someone this stunning comes into your life, was there a proposal?” And, Rashmika revealed how she broached the subject of marriage with Vijay, recalling that she told him, “Let’s get married,” to which he responded, “Okay, you ask me a hundred times.” Surprised by the revelation, Karan asked Rashmika, “You asked him a hundred times?” She replied, “I asked him for an entire year.”
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Watch the Koffee With Karan clip here:
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The duo is currently seen in the period-action drama Ranabaali, which hit theatres on October 16 this year.