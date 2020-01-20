Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagganadh film’s Hindi version to be produced by Karan Johar

Vijay Deverakonda starrer will also star Ramya Krishnan. Vijay Deverakonda starrer will also star Ramya Krishnan.

Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagganadh’s upcoming collaboration will also release in Hindi, which will be bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The film is tentatively titled Fighter.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on Twitter. “IT’S OFFICIAL… Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh join hands… Their first collaboration – starring #VijayDeverakonda – starts filming in #Mumbai today… Will release in #Hindi and all South Indian languages… Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta,” he tweeted.

“#VijayDeverakonda flew to #Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for this role… Costars #RamyaKrishnan and #RonitRoy… The title is not finalized yet,” Adarsh mentioned in another tweet.

While details about the film are kept under wraps, reports suggest that Deverakonda will be seen in a never seen before avatar. The director has taken special care about the actor’s look in the film. Deverakonda underwent rigorous training and was on strict diet to shape-up his body. He also flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.

Rumours suggest Ananya Panday might be roped in to play the female lead opposite Vijay.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda has World Famous Lover up for release on Valentine’s Day. Apart from that, he is presently busy shooting his yet-to-be-titled flick under the direction of Kranthi Madhav. He also has a film titled Hero under the direction of Anand Annamalai, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

