‘You ask me a hundred times’: Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage proposal

After kicking off the new season of Koffee With Karan with Salman Khan, Karan Johar is back with another exciting episode featuring one of the most popular couples in the film industry, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The makers on Sunday released a promo for the upcoming episode, offering a glimpse into the couple’s relationship, their marriage conversations and some playful banter.

The promo begins with Karan introducing the couple, saying, “We are inviting a blockbuster couple, and I am allowed to be cheesy.” He then asks Vijay, “Someone this stunning comes into your life, was there a proposal?” Rashmika reveals how she broached the subject of marriage with Vijay, recalling that she told him, “Let’s get married,” to which he responded, “Okay, you ask me a hundred times.” Surprised by the revelation, Karan asks Rashmika, “You asked him a hundred times?” She replies, “I asked him for an entire year.”