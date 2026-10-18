‘You ask me a hundred times’: Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage proposal

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After kicking off the new season of Koffee With Karan with Salman Khan, Karan Johar is back with another exciting episode featuring one of the most popular couples in the film industry, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The makers on Sunday released a promo for the upcoming episode, offering a glimpse into the couple’s relationship, their marriage conversations and some playful banter.
The promo begins with Karan introducing the couple, saying, “We are inviting a blockbuster couple, and I am allowed to be cheesy.” He then asks Vijay, “Someone this stunning comes into your life, was there a proposal?” Rashmika reveals how she broached the subject of marriage with Vijay, recalling that she told him, “Let’s get married,” to which he responded, “Okay, you ask me a hundred times.” Surprised by the revelation, Karan asks Rashmika, “You asked him a hundred times?” She replies, “I asked him for an entire year.”
Watch the new Koffee With Karan promo here:
When Karan turns to Vijay to get his side of the story, the actor responds, “I am not an a**hole.”
The promo then shifts to a discussion about Rashmika Mandanna’s onscreen chemistry with her co-stars. When asked to choose between her Pushpa and Animal co-stars, Rashmika picks Allu Arjun. Karan then asks Vijay Deverakonda who he thinks shares the best onscreen chemistry with him, prompting Rashmika to quickly interject, “Nobody.” Vijay quips, “Rule no. 101 of marriage, agree with the wife,” leaving Rashmika blushing.
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The couple also takes part in a quiz segment in which they have to identify actors based on the titles given to them by fans. When Karan mentions “Rebel Star,” Vijay quickly responds, “Prabhas anna” (Brother Prabhas). Rashmika correctly identifies Yash as the “Rocking Star.” Later, when Karan mentions “Complete Actor,” Vijay cheekily asks, “Me?”, leaving Karan and Rashmika amused. The title “Complete Actor” is associated with Malayalam actor Mohanlal.
In another segment, the couple is asked to call a celebrity. Vijay Deverakonda calls his producer-friend Bunny Vasu, who answers the phone and tells Karan, “Hey Karan, it’s me,” confirming his identity. The promo ends with another playful exchange as Karan asks the couple, “Who will you find at Horniman Circle?” A confused Rashmika asks, “What is a Horniman Circle?” Vijay bursts into laughter and replies, “Horny people,” prompting Rashmika to exclaim, “You got to be kidding me.”