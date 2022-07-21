scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda on Liger: ‘Aag laga denge’

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will release in Telugu and Hindi. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Mike Tyson and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 12:20:23 pm
vijay deverakondaVijay Deverakonda in a still from Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut Liger’s trailer launch event was held with a lot of fanfare in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The event was attended by the lead stars of the film Vijay and Ananya Panday, as well as producer Karan Johar and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

While Karan and Ananya quickly expressed gratitude to the huge crowd that showed up for the launch event, lead star Vijay Deverakonda was more elaborate in his thank you speech.

Thanking the crowd and assuring them of a satisfying entertainer in Liger, the actor said, “I am not able to understand what is happening today. It’s been two years since my movie last released. What is this havoc just for a trailer man! I am trying to express your love in my dialogues. I Love You. I am dedicating this movie to you all. I transformed my physique for the fights. Even though I hate dancing, I did it to make you all proud. On August 25, every theatre should have a celebration just like this with full occupancy. I already guaranteed that on August 25, entire India will shake. We will ‘Aag Laga Denge’ on that day. Thank you for the love. Take care. Big love to all of you.”

Also Read |After Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee professes love for her: ‘End of discussion’

When director Puri Jagannadh’s turn came, the filmmaker sang praises of Vijay and touted him as the next big thing to watch out for: “Vijay is the next big thing in Indian cinema.”

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will release in Telugu and Hindi. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Mike Tyson and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles. The film will release in cinemas on August 25.

