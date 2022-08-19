scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend: ‘You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy’

Vijay Deverakonda requested everyone to look at the bigger picture as he feels that by boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, one is “affecting the economy" and not just Aamir Khan.

vijay deverakonda aamir khanVijay Deverakonda reacts on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Liger, recently spoke about the boycott trend that has engulfed Bollywood. He suggested that when a film is boycotted, it doesn’t only affect the lead actor but several others who are associated with the making of the film. Deverakonda spoke in reference to the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend.

In an interview with India Today, Deverakonda reflected on the calls for boycotting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “There are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihood for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that features prominently in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for.” Hence, the actor added that by boycotting a film, “you are affecting thousands of families.”

The actor requested everyone to look at the bigger picture as he feels that by boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, one is “affecting the economy” and not just Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit screens on August 11, has failed to pull people to theatres and already been declared a flop with a box office collection of Rs 49.7 crore in seven days.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is scheduled to hit cinema halls on August 26. It also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
