Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend: ‘You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Liger, recently spoke about the boycott trend that has engulfed Bollywood. He suggested that when a film is boycotted, it doesn’t only affect the lead actor but several others who are associated with the making of the film. Deverakonda spoke in reference to the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend.
In an interview with India Today, Deverakonda reflected on the calls for boycotting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “There are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihood for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that features prominently in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for.” Hence, the actor added that by boycotting a film, “you are affecting thousands of families.”
The actor requested everyone to look at the bigger picture as he feels that by boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, one is “affecting the economy” and not just Aamir Khan.
Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit screens on August 11, has failed to pull people to theatres and already been declared a flop with a box office collection of Rs 49.7 crore in seven days.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is scheduled to hit cinema halls on August 26. It also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.
NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style
Names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as HC judges held back by govt
Windfall tax cut on oil producers expected; hike in levy on ATF, diesel exports surprising: Analysts
Sachin Tendulkar recalls childhood memory as he visits PYC Gymkhana in Pune. Watch
‘Ko-actors’ Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for a project together: ‘Wait and watch us’
Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles
Bayern top scorer Musiala to miss Bochum game with muscle injury
Kerala judge’s comments: Putting the victim on trial
India@75: The waning
Inclusion of non-local voters has heightened fears of demographic change in J&K: Lone
Delhi: Senior citizen duped of Rs 18 lakh by men claiming to be Mumbai cops