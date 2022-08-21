scorecardresearch
Vijay Deverakonda on being called a superstar: ‘It is awkward to me, I feel embarrassed’

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to stardom with his 2017 hit Arjun Reddy, will be next seen making his Bollywood debut with Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda will be soon seen on the big screen in Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda grew up being fascinated with the idea of stardom but says when people feel he has already reached that mythical space in his career, he shrugs it off as he doesn’t believe the term “fits” him yet. Vijay, star of films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, is ready make his Hindi debut with the upcoming Liger.

For the Karan Johar backed actioner–which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu– the actor has been on an all-India promotional tour, along with his co-star Ananya Panday. Every city that Vijay Deverakonda visited, he came back with overwhelming love. But, he still feels he has not done enough in his more than a decade long career to “deserve” being called a superstar.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay said, “I have always been fascinated with the term superstar and always wanted to be called a superstar and become one. I am doing the Liger fandom tour across India and the press in every city is receiving you with so much love and respect and everyone addresses you as a superstar.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

“It has suddenly started feeling a little awkward to me, I am feeling embarrassed by it. Maybe at some point I feel like I don’t think I have done enough to deserve it yet. When friends text me, saying, ‘What is this reaction? This is super stardom’, I am like, ‘Let’s wait till August 25’. I don’t think the term fits yet, but there has been a lot of love.”

The actor’s Hindi debut comes at a time when Bollywood is struggling to get a hit, as films of biggies–from Laal Singh Chaddha of Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan–has bombed at the box office. Deverakonda is aware that when his film hits theatres on August 25, all eyes will be on him, but he is not under any pressure.

“I feel that I have a really good film in hand. I can see that the films are not performing as they normally would. But there is no point in us complaining, you have to push and see where the limit is. I am just pushing and I will understand the limitations and then try and work within it. For now, we are testing the waters and making the attempt. From this release, I will take the learnings and accordingly take the steps ahead.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

For a section of the Hindi-speaking audience, Deverakonda is most known for his 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film, whose Hindi adaptation Kabir Singh was headlined by Shahid Kapoor, was widely criticised for glorifying misogyny. Vijay Deverakonda stated the angst he had post the release of the film has finally mellowed down.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic, but adds ‘these are your worst nightmares as a woman’

“I think I have sobered up as a person, I have become calmer. Some people were asking me recently, where has the anger gone? I don’t know. I think doing films that you enjoy is reducing the anger in me. But there is still a lot of chaos and fire inside me,” the actor concluded.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:03:29 pm
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politics

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

