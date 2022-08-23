scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda is happy being forgotten, cites examples of Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna: ‘Nobody remembers…’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on stardom ahead of his big Bollywood debut Liger.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda will make his Bollywood debut Liger, which will release on August 25.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the release of his debut Hindi film, Liger, on August 25. While he is already an established actor in Tollywood, his foray into the Hindi film industry has been creating a lot of buzz lately. However, even with all the fanfare around him, the actor said that he doesn’t mind being forgotten one day in the future.

The 33-year-old actor, in an interview with Galatta Plus, said that he is more than happy to allow others a chance to shine, and cited the examples of Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna.

“While I am an actor, it is important that people recognise and love you for it. Once I am done, I move on, and they move on to the next. I am sure there will be another person. There are lots of other people who come who are really good. I think I should vacate space so that you make space for others to be loved and worshipped,” said Vijay.

Vijay is known for hits such as Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy, which was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The actor said that he wants to spend time with his family after his heyday as a movie star concludes, and that he is looking forward to it. “I will go back to my life, hopefully chilling with some kids, grandkids, and friends. I hope they are still around and we are still playing board games over drinks. I am not fascinated by being remembered. I am very happy being forgotten. I have understood that nobody remembers,” he said.

He added, “I have known actors who are worshipped by the country like Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna. These guys were… Rajesh Khanna, I have heard stories of him. But, me and the generation after are not aware of this or don’t care. For them, now it is about somebody else.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur, also features American boxer Mike Tyson.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:35:42 am
Sensex declines over 350 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,400-mark; IT stocks weigh

