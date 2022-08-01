scorecardresearch
Vijay Deverakonda posts heartfelt note after fan faints at Liger event: ‘Your love has touched me’

Liger marks Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ananya Panday.

August 1, 2022
liger vijay deverakonda ananya mumbaiVijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promoted Liger in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/Dharma Productions)

Vijay Deverakonda’s craze left fans berserk during a promotional event for his upcoming film Liger in Mumbai. The Arjun Reddy actor was at a suburban mall in the city with co-star Ananya Panday on Sunday.

Thousands of fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of Vijay and Ananya. Though the actors were overwhelmed with the audience love coming their way, the promotional event went out of hand when a stampede-like situation forced the two to leave the venue mid-way. A video going viral on social media showed that one of the fans fainted at the event.

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda’s slippers that impressed Ranveer Singh cost only Rs 199, stylist says ‘I was constantly nervous’

Even though the promotional event wasn’t as smooth as the team would have hoped, Vijay couldn’t refrain from leaving a heartfelt note for his fans on social media. Later in the day, he took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai.”

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda says ‘dance is unfair to men because women don’t have to do anything’; Ananya Panday reacts: ‘What nonsense’
vijay deverakonda liger Vijay Deverakonda posted this note on his Instagram stories.

Liger marks Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy among others, and releases on August 25.

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Vijay was prodded about his relationship status, by host Karan Johar. Stating that he won’t reveal much as he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans, Vijay said, “The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud. Until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don’t want to break their heart.”

