Ananya Panday to star in Vijay Deverakonda’s first Bollywood film

Ananya Panday is all set to share screen space with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda in his first Bollywood film. The big announcement was made on Thursday. The yet-untitled film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. It will release in Hindi, apart from all south Indian languages.

The makers, along with Ananya and Vijay, shared the news on Twitter with photos clicked during the team’s script reading session. Dharma Production’s handle wrote, “Happy to welcome on board the gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda directed by @purijagan, produced by @karanjohar, @Charmmeofficial & @apoorvamehta18. Let the madness begin”

While Ananya tweeted, “Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood,” Vijay replied to her with, “Ananyaa And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries.”

Ananyaa 🤗❤ And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries 🤘🏼 https://t.co/5LbWZwhutf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 20, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently seen in World Famous Lover, shot to fame with hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The latter was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut in Dharma’s Student of the Year 2 last year. She was later seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is currently working on Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

