Saturday, July 02, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda bares it all in new Liger new poster, Karan Johar says, ‘Rose rose aise gifts nahi milte’

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is scheduled to release on August 25.

July 2, 2022
Dharma Productions dropped a new poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger on Saturday morning. Vijay shared the poster on his social media platforms and wrote, “A film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming soon. #Liger.”

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. In the newly released poster, the Arjun Reddy actor can be seen standing in a boxing ring, baring it all with a bouquet of roses in his hand which is placed quite strategically. The text on the poster reads, “Saala crossbreed”.

 

Karan Johar, who is backing the film under his banner, also shared the poster on his social media platforms and wrote, “Rose Rose aise gifts nahi milte.”

As soon as the poster made it on social media, the internet had a lot to say, some people even compared it with Aamir Khan’s PK. One Instagram user commented on Vijay’s post and wrote, “Pk 😂😂,” another wrote, “Love you Vijay ❤️❤️.”

Also Read |Raj Kapoor did Teesri Kasam for one rupee, Waheeda Rehman did it for free but the film still ruined lyricist-producer Shailendra

Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in other pivotal roles. The film will open in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 25.

