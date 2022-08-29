scorecardresearch
Vijay Deverakonda attends India vs Pakistan match, says ‘interested in doing Virat Kohli biopic’

Vijay Deverakonda is currently seen on the big screen in Liger. The actor attended India vs Pakistan ASia Cup match and confessed he is a Virat Kohli fan.

Vijay Deverakonda had hoped that Virat Kohli would hit at least 50 runs in the India vs Pakistan match. (Photo: Instagram/thedeverakonda, Virat Kolhi/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda can see himself stepping into the shoes of Virat Kohli if a biopic is made on the former skipper. Deverakonda, known for films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and his latest Liger, was in Dubai to attend the blockbuster Asia Cup  match between India and Pakistan.

During the pre-match show, Deverakonda spoke about Kohli and hoped he would hit at least 50 runs in the match. Kohli, in his celebrated 100th T20I appearance, scored 35 off 34 balls while India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

When asked an Indian cricketer’s biopic he would love to do, Vijay Deverakonda  said since MS Dhoni biopic has already been attempted, he would love to feature in Virat Kohli’s.

During the match, when Kohli’s innings came to an end, fans of the actor shared images and videos of his reaction to the cricketer’s dismissal. Deverakonda looked heartbroken, as a dejected Kohli started walking back to the pavilion.

On the pre-match show, Deverakonda had expressed his excitement of watching the former skipper score 50 runs as it was his milestone 100th T20I– only the second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances.

Deverakonda was promoting his latest film Liger, which marks his Hindi debut. The film, also starring Ananya Panday, opened to poor reviews and a dull box office start.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar and Puri Connects, the film also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy in pivotal roles with an extended cameo by American boxer Mike Tyson.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:19:05 am
