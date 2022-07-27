Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to ‘stop flirting’ with him in new Koffee with Karan 7 promo. Watch

As fans wait with bated breath for the Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode featuring Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar has shared a new clip from the sets of the show.

In the video, Deverakonda is seen saying a few lines to Panday in Telugu, which translates to, “You are a very cute girl but stop flirting with me like this.” A charmed Panday responds to Deverakonda’s statement with, “That’s so sexy, say it again.” Their interaction is interrupted by Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar, who interjects to say that basically Deverakonda is trying to tell Panday to not hit on him.

Hitting on each other or not, this jodi is a hit in our hearts! Watch them on the Koffee couch this Thursday! 😍☕️ Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday. #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/YHPJY1gqsq — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 27, 2022

The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Hitting on each other or not, this jodi is a hit in our hearts! Watch them on the Koffee couch this Thursday! 😍☕️ Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday. #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar.”

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are looking forward to the release of their upcoming actioner Liger, which is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Liger releases in cinemas on August 25.