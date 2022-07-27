Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to ‘stop flirting’ with him in new Koffee with Karan 7 promo. Watch

July 27, 2022 12:37:18 pm
As fans wait with bated breath for the Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode featuring Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar has shared a new clip from the sets of the show.
In the video, Deverakonda is seen saying a few lines to Panday in Telugu, which translates to, “You are a very cute girl but stop flirting with me like this.” A charmed Panday responds to Deverakonda’s statement with, “That’s so sexy, say it again.” Their interaction is interrupted by Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar, who interjects to say that basically Deverakonda is trying to tell Panday to not hit on him.
Hitting on each other or not, this jodi is a hit in our hearts! Watch them on the Koffee couch this Thursday! 😍☕️
Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday. #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/YHPJY1gqsq
— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 27, 2022
The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Hitting on each other or not, this jodi is a hit in our hearts! Watch them on the Koffee couch this Thursday! 😍☕️ Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday. #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar.”
On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are looking forward to the release of their upcoming actioner Liger, which is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Subscriber Only Stories
Liger releases in cinemas on August 25.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies live online
Delhi L-G approves withdrawal of 15 cases against migrant workers for violating lockdown rules
‘Art is now all about out-of-canvas experiences’: Artist Akshita Gandhi
Chess Olympiad 2022: Exclusive immigration counters, exit corridors for players at Chennai airport
BTS receives four MTV VMAs 2022 nods, Blackpink’s Lisa makes history as first Korean soloist to make it to the list
Delhi: In a first, six women appointed as sub-registrars
Petrol Diesel Today Price: Check fuel rates in your city
Scientists defend T. rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus
5G spectrum: Fifth round of bidding underway, auctions may conclude today
Helpdesks, awareness campaigns to help Delhi residents continue getting power subsidy after October 1
Behind the mask of Paulo Dybala: How the football-loving father’s dream got him playing and now almost in tears at the incredible welcome at Roma
Fresh snow supply protecting some glacier pockets in Karakoram ranges from retreating: Study