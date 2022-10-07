scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to vacation in Maldives?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

Rashmika, VijayRashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the airport. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/ Instagram Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together at the airport on October 7 and if reports are to be believed, the ‘Geeta Govindam’ stars will be vacationing at the Maldives. The couple kept it low-key at the airport and had minimal interaction with the fans and paparazzi. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The relationship between Rashmika and Vijay has long been the subject of rumours. However, the rumours have not been confirmed by either of them. Although, the couple frequently makes headlines for various reasons, like spending the New Year’s Eve together and dining out in Mumbai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Vijay recently faced a barrage of questions regarding Rashmika on the show Koffee With Karan, but the Liger actor was coy about his personal life. However, co-star Ananya Panday spilled some beans about Vijay’s love life. When Karan Johar asked Ananya who Vijay was currently dating, without revealing much, she said, “He is in rush…rush to meet Mika Singh.” 

Vijay, however, gave a very diplomatic answer and said about Rashmika, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”

Also read |Goodbye movie review: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna film is an uneasy mix of genres, tragi-comedy

Recently Rashmika also opened up about the rumours and said, “It’s all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don’t know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay, that’s cute.”

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 04:05:17 pm
