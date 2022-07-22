scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh swap clothes at Liger trailer launch: ‘Chal backstage’

Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda instantly hit it off at the trailer launch of Liger.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 10:33:58 am
liger trailer launchRanveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda at the trailer launch of Liger. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday launched the trailer of their upcoming film Liger on Thursday. For the launch in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh brought in his high energy. After the trio danced to Liger song “Akdi Pakdi”, Ranveer happily acknowledged that he was quite overdressed for the event considering Vijay was wearing seemingly comfortable clothes and footwear.

Ranveer laughingly said, “Bhai ka style dekho. Aise lag raha hai ki yeh mere trailer launch pe aaye hain ki main inke trailer launch pe aaya hun. (Look at his style. It seems like he has come for my trailer launch, not the other way around.)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer Singh then complimented Vijay’s t-shirt and said, “Mujhe yeh t-shirt chahiye (I want this t-shirt)”. And when Vijay said that he will send the shirt to him, Ranveer suggested, “Chal backstage chal (Let’s go backstage)”. Vijay laughed and said no but after a while, he was spotted in Ranveer’s jacket and Ranveer sported the Liger’s t-shirt.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’

The trailer for Liger was launched in Hyderabad and Mumbai on Thursday. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood, and is being promoted as a pan-Indian actioner. At the launch, the Arjun Reddy star said, “I love telling stories and I love telling it to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

Liger, also starring Mike Tyson, releases in theatres on August 25.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement