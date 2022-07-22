Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh swap clothes at Liger trailer launch: ‘Chal backstage’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday launched the trailer of their upcoming film Liger on Thursday. For the launch in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh brought in his high energy. After the trio danced to Liger song “Akdi Pakdi”, Ranveer happily acknowledged that he was quite overdressed for the event considering Vijay was wearing seemingly comfortable clothes and footwear.

Ranveer laughingly said, “Bhai ka style dekho. Aise lag raha hai ki yeh mere trailer launch pe aaye hain ki main inke trailer launch pe aaya hun. (Look at his style. It seems like he has come for my trailer launch, not the other way around.)”

Ranveer Singh then complimented Vijay’s t-shirt and said, “Mujhe yeh t-shirt chahiye (I want this t-shirt)”. And when Vijay said that he will send the shirt to him, Ranveer suggested, “Chal backstage chal (Let’s go backstage)”. Vijay laughed and said no but after a while, he was spotted in Ranveer’s jacket and Ranveer sported the Liger’s t-shirt.

The trailer for Liger was launched in Hyderabad and Mumbai on Thursday. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood, and is being promoted as a pan-Indian actioner. At the launch, the Arjun Reddy star said, “I love telling stories and I love telling it to huge audiences and huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India, so I just see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

Liger, also starring Mike Tyson, releases in theatres on August 25.