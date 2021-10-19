Vijay Deverakonda: ‘Ananya Panday has done a splendid job in Liger’

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions and Puri Connects’ Liger. Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday will share screen space with the Arjun Reddy actor in the film. Talking about Ananya’s work in Liger, Deverakonda said she has done a “splendid job” in the film.

“Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point,” shared Vijay.

The actor added, “So, we all have to work our a** off to be relevant in the industry. Ananya put in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya has done a splendid job in the film. Everyone’s going to love her when they watch what she’s done.”

Liger also features Mike Tyson in an extended cameo appearance.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.