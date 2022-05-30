Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday dance to Jugjugg Jeeyo’s ‘The Punjaabban Song’: ‘Hooked to the vibe’

After Varun Dhawan grooved to “The Punjaabban Song” with father David Dhawan, Ananya Panday kickstarted Monday with the energetic number from the upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor shared a video in which she was seen performing the hook-step of the song with Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. “Hooked to this step and the vibe of thes song,” she wrote as the caption of the video. Ananya and Vijay looked super adorable as they performed the step.

The video seemed to have been shot on the sets of Karan Johar’s talk show – Koffee With Karan season 7. Earlier this year, KJo had announced that his much-awaited talk show will exclusively stream on Disney+Hotstar. The filmmaker is currently shooting for the show. Karan is the producer of Jugjugg Jeeyo as well as Liger.

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan with Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor and marks comeback of Neetu Kapoor to the silver screen. The film’s first song “The Punjaabban Song” was mired into controversy when Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq claimed that the makers of the film “copied” the song.

“I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” the tweet read. Soon, T-series issued a statement mentioning that they have “legally acquired” the rights to the song. Later, a writer, named Vishal A Singh, has claimed that the film’s story is copied from his story that he had sent to Dharma Productions in 2020 in hope to collaborate with the production house. However, the production house has not issued a statement in response.

Liger, on the other hand, marks Ananya and Vijay’s first pan-Indian film. The film, which will also see a cameo appearance of legendary Mike Tyson, is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The director is also collaborating with Vijay for his next, titled Jana Gana Mana.

While Jugjugg Jeeyo is scheduled for June 24 release, Liger is expected to head to the theaters later this year.