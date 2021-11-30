Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson wrap up shoot of Liger in US, see celebration photos

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and boxing champion Mike Tyson recently wrapped up the shoot of Liger in the US. Co-producer Charmme Kaur took to Twitter to share photos from their wrap-up party.

Sharing the photos, Charmme wrote, “Amazing hosting you guys for the wrap-up party at one of the most prominent restaurants, ‘Catch’! Best schedule & delicious Food.”

In the group photo, we see Mike Tyson, his wife Kiki Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and other team members. In another picture, Jagannadh poses with Tyson and his wife. Charmme also got clicked with Tyson.

Earlier this month, while announcing the news of Mike Tyson joining the cast of Liger, Deverakonda had tweeted, “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson.”

Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda play a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur are jointly producing the actioner. The movie marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, and it will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2022.