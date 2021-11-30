scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson wrap up shoot of Liger in US, see celebration photos

The team of Liger, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and boxing champion Mike Tyson, have been filming in the US.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 30, 2021 7:38:27 pm
ligerLiger will release next year in multiple languages. (Photo: Charmme Kaur/Twitter)

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and boxing champion Mike Tyson recently wrapped up the shoot of Liger in the US. Co-producer Charmme Kaur took to Twitter to share photos from their wrap-up party.

Sharing the photos, Charmme wrote, “Amazing hosting you guys for the wrap-up party at one of the most prominent restaurants, ‘Catch’! Best schedule & delicious Food.”

In the group photo, we see Mike Tyson, his wife Kiki Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and other team members. In another picture, Jagannadh poses with Tyson and his wife. Charmme also got clicked with Tyson.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Liger team can’t get enough of Mike Tyson, see photos

Earlier this month, while announcing the news of Mike Tyson joining the cast of Liger, Deverakonda had tweeted, “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda play a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Also Read |It’s Liger vs the Legend as Mike Tyson joins film shoot, Vijay Deverakonda says he’s ‘making memories’

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur are jointly producing the actioner. The movie marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, and it will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement