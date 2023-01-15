Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun celebrate Sankranti with family; Kartik Aaryan enjoys the festival of kites with fans

Actors across film industries got all decked for Sankranti celebrations with their family members. From Vijay Deverakonda to Sonam Kapoor, celebrities dropped beautiful pictures on their social media handles and gave fans a sneak peek into their celebrations.

Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures with his friends and family. The actor, who was sporting a traditional dhoti, wrote in the caption, “Telugu boys wishing you all a Happy Sankranti.” Sonam looked mesmerizing in an orange traditional outfit as she attended the Makar Sankranti puja on January 14.

Telugu boys wishing you all a Happy Sankranti 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/GssIQXt77R — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Madhavan shared pictures of his son Vedaant Madhavan and wife Sarita Birje while they performed the puja. The actor also shared a snap of the yummy delicacies and wrote in the caption, “Wish you all a very, very happy Pongal. May you all keep the biggest golden harvest this year.” Allu Arjun shared a family picture and wished his fans ‘Happy Sankranti’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, “T 4527 – My greetings to all for the culmination of festivities … peace, calm, celebration .. Lohri .. Maha Sankranti .. Pongal ..”

🙏🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2023

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Shehzada in Gujarat, celebrated Sankranti with his fans. The actor celebrated the festival of kites with more than one lakh fans. He wrote, “Happy Makar Sankranti from your Shehzada.”

Hema Malini, meanwhile, dropped vector art and wrote, “Greetings to all as we celebrate a cleansing and blessed Lohri and a joyous Makar Sankranti!”