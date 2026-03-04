Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81; Lillete Dubey pays tribute
Veteran actor and theatre stalwart Vijay Crishna, known for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, has died at 81. Tributes poured in as Lillete Dubey wrote she was “heartbroken.”
Veteran Indian actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, has passed away at the age of 81. The exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.
Actor and theatre personality Lillete Dubey shared a note remembering her long-time collaborator. Sharing a photo of the late actor, she wrote, “Heartbroken..our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & ‘Dance like a Man’ for over 25 years .. has passed away..a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome,charming,bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me ..RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten..May you entertain the angels as you did us all here ..love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family.”
Actor Anupam Kher also expressed his grief in the comments section, writing, “That is so so sad. Om shanti!”
About Vijay Crishna
Vijay Crishna built a remarkable legacy in Indian theatre long before audiences recognised him from the big screen. Known for his commanding performances and nuanced portrayals, he became a respected figure among theatre practitioners and audiences alike.
One of his most enduring associations was with the stage production Dance Like a Man, directed by Pamela Rooks and based on a play by Mahesh Dattani. Crishna remained part of the production for more than 25 years. The film adaptation of Dance Like a Man later went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.
Work in Indian cinema
Vijay Crishna also made a mark in Indian cinema with several notable appearances. He is best remembered by film audiences for playing Narayan, father of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
He also appeared in Bhansali’s Guzaarish, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Over the years, Crishna also featured in other projects including Gandhi and PK.
A life beyond cinema
Vijay Crishna also had a distinguished professional life outside the entertainment industry. He served for many years in leadership roles within the Godrej family-run businesses and was associated with Godrej Industries. He eventually stepped down from the board in 2021 due to age.
Vijay Crishna is survived by his wife Smita Crishna-Godrej, a prominent figure in business circles, and their daughter Nyrika Holkar.
