Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81; Lillete Dubey pays tribute

Veteran Indian actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, has passed away at the age of 81. The exact cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Actor and theatre personality Lillete Dubey shared a note remembering her long-time collaborator. Sharing a photo of the late actor, she wrote, “Heartbroken..our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & ‘Dance like a Man’ for over 25 years .. has passed away..a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome,charming,bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me ..RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten..May you entertain the angels as you did us all here ..love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family.”