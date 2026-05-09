Vijay’s bodyguard shares cryptic note as his swearing-in gets called off: ‘Bigger picture is unfolding’

Despite making history in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay is falling short of the majority needed to officially form the government in Tamil Nadu. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party, securing 108 seats, but remains 10 seats short of the magic number required for a majority. As a result, the swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled, thus delaying Vijay’s formal ascension as the state’s Chief Minister.

‘The bigger picture is unfolding’

While this development may be disappointing for his supporters, hopes remain high. Vijay’s bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning to share an uplifting message. “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay positive, the bigger picture is unfolding. Happy day,” he wrote.