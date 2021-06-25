Vijay’s Beast look impresses Shah Rukh Khan, calls it ‘very cool’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems to be quite impressed with Tamil superstar Vijay’s look from the latter’s upcoming film Beast. During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter, the Pathan star was asked to comment on the Beast poster, and SRK wrote, “Very cool.”

Two first look posters of Beast were released on Tuesday on the occasion of Vijay’s 47th birthday. And the one to which SRK reacted featured Vijay in a full-on action avatar.

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

SRK conducted an AMA session on Twitter as a token of appreciation to his fans as he completed 29 glorious years in the film industry.

It is noteworthy it was not the first time SRK has shared his admiration for Vijay on a public platform. Several years ago, during an award show in Chennai, the Bollywood star went out of his way to appreciate Vijay and as always he had a lot of fun doing it. In fact, SRK made Vijay shed his trademark self-effacing demeanour for a few moments and shake a leg in front of a live audience.

In 2013, SRK was about to hand a trophy to Vijay honouring his performance in the 2012 action film Thuppakki. But instead of simply handing the award to Vijay and exiting the stage, he did something completely off script. He persuaded Vijay to shake a leg with him. And, it is not easy to say no to King Khan when he asks you so politely, no? After a few minutes of awkward silence on stage, Vijay begins to move to “Google Google” song, which was sung by him for Thuppakki. And SRK follows Vijay’s lead as he tries to mimic one of the best dancers in Indian cinema.