Vignesh Shivan shares photos from his honeymoon with Nayanthara: ‘In Thailand with my Thaaram’

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on their honeymoon in Thailand. The couple is having a lot of fun in their first vacation as husband and wife. Vignesh on Monday shared a glimpse of their day on Instagram. In one of the photos, Vignesh and Nayanthara cannot take their eyes off each other. In another picture, Vignesh and Nayanthara are caught in a perfect romantic moment. Nayanthara looked simple yet perfect in her yellow dress. Vignesh, on the other hand, kept his look casual.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram.” The post received an overwhelming response from fans and celebrities. Kajal Aggarwal dropped a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the comments section. “Totally adorable,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned that Vignesh clicks Nayanthara “the best”.

Earlier in the day, Vignesh Shivan also shared an unseen picture from his wedding. He thanked the wedding organisers for their work. “The last minute changes, the final minute twists and turns. U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives,” he wrote.

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on June 9. The director shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Am married.” He called it “just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with” Nayanthara. After the two got married, as promised, the director-actor duo met reporters in Chennai.

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming directorial Jawan. This will be SRK’s first film with Nayanthara.