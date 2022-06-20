scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Vignesh Shivan shares photos from his honeymoon with Nayanthara: ‘In Thailand with my Thaaram’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got married on June 9, are in Thailand for their honeymoon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 6:17:48 pm
vignesh shivan with nayantharaNayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on their honeymoon. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on their honeymoon in Thailand. The couple is having a lot of fun in their first vacation as husband and wife. Vignesh on Monday shared a glimpse of their day on Instagram. In one of the photos, Vignesh and Nayanthara cannot take their eyes off each other. In another picture, Vignesh and Nayanthara are caught in a perfect romantic moment. Nayanthara looked simple yet perfect in her yellow dress. Vignesh, on the other hand, kept his look casual.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram.” The post received an overwhelming response from fans and celebrities. Kajal Aggarwal dropped a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the comments section. “Totally adorable,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned that Vignesh clicks Nayanthara “the best”.

ALSO READ |Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman’s photo from Nayanthara’s wedding is giving ‘Dil Se’ vibes to fans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Earlier in the day, Vignesh Shivan also shared an unseen picture from his wedding. He thanked the wedding organisers for their work. “The last minute changes, the final minute twists and turns. U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives,” he wrote.

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on June 9. The director shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Am married.” He called it “just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with” Nayanthara. After the two got married, as promised, the director-actor duo met reporters in Chennai.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Nayanthara is reportedly set to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming directorial Jawan. This will be SRK’s first film with Nayanthara.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement