‘I’d rather read the 2,200-page thesis’: Viewers roast Tere Ishk Mein, question if the makers were even sober

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein made a confident leap from cinema halls to Netflix on January 23, riding high on a respectable box-office run. Unfortunately, the OTT crowd has proven to be far less forgiving and far more ruthless. The film is now being dissected and roasted online.

Since landing on Netflix, Tere Ishk Mein has become internet-famous but not for reasons the makers might have hoped. Viewers are poking fun at everything from the storyline, its many logical potholes to the baffling character arcs.

Leading the charge of the “Are you kidding me?” brigade is the academic community.

The thesis that shocked academia

The chatter centres on a moment where Kriti Sanon’s character, Mukti Beniwal, a psychology research scholar at a Delhi University college, mentions submitting a 2,200-page PhD thesis. This scene has triggered collective academic disbelief.

Real-world PhD scholars, who usually celebrate hitting the 300-page mark after years of blood, sweat, and caffeine, were quick to flood X with comments.

One user wrote, “Almost everything said and done in this film in the name of a PhD is a joke. I laughed out loud… I was immensely passionate about my research topic, absolutely loved and enjoyed the whole research process, but writing the thesis was still so hard—one of the hardest things I have ever done. I wrote every day, every single day for four years, to produce my 385-page PhD thesis. 2,200 pages is just so unbelievably ridiculous.”

Almost everything said and done in this film in the name of a PhD is a joke. I laughed out loud in the cinema hall. I was immensely passionate about my research topic, absolutely loved and enjoyed the whole research process, but writing the thesis was still so hard, one of the… https://t.co/G2BYxq4bKi — Sureshkumar P. Sekar (@ursmusically) January 25, 2026

Another user summed it up perfectly: “That’s not a thesis, that’s a full operating system.”

Another added, “I would genuinely like to meet this PhD student who writes a 2200-page thesis! I know movies take cinematic liberty, but LMAO dude at least try to sound a bit realistic!! #AcademicChatter,”

I would genuinely like to meet this PhD student who writes a 2200-page thesis! 😵‍💫😵‍💫 I know movies take cinematic liberty, but LMAO dude at least try to sound a bit realistic!! 😭😂#AcademicChatter pic.twitter.com/KEMsCyslVE — Dr. Shubham Misra शुभम मिश्रा🧠⚛️🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Shubham_Neuro) January 27, 2026

One viewer wrote, “I watched this film recently because usually I enjoy L. Rai’s messed-up characters, but goodness, the research was difficult to sit through. Some consultation from a PhD student or professor during script writing would have saved that fiasco.”

And just when it seemed things couldn’t get more brutal, another user confessed, “Same this permanently rewired my academic brain no amount of peer review can undo it”

Another viewer took the comparison a step further suggesting that Mukti’s fictional research might actually be the more enjoyable option. “This movie was a cringe fest. I would have rather enjoyed reading that 2200 pages,” he wrote.

This movie was a cringe fest. I would have rather enjoyed reading that 2200 pages. — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) January 27, 2026

And that’s just one scene

The thesis scene is only one of many reasons Tere Ishk Mein has become prime fodder for ridicule. From character motivations to plot decisions, viewers seem united in their confusion.

Kriti Sanon’s character

Kriti Sanon’s character, in particular, didn’t escape scrutiny. One user wrote, “half hour into watching tere ishk mein. this movie proves why psychology students need the most therapy.”

half hour into watching tere ishk mein. this movie proves why psychology students need the most therapy. pic.twitter.com/QOlloNQCvG — s (@lostinsfictionn) January 24, 2026

Those who survived the theatrical experience are being hailed as emotionally invincible. As one user wrote, “People who watched Tere Ishk Mein in Theatre can endure anything in life.”

The “sober” question

Some are convinced the writing process of Tere Ishk Mein involved heavy substances. One wrote, “I refuse to believe a fully sober team made Tere Ishk Mein. There’s no other explanation. Almost 3 hours of pure suffering. Bollywood, can we go back to the days of heartfelt romances please?!”

I refuse to believe a fully sober team made Tere Ishk Mein. There’s no other explanation. Almost 3 hours of pure suffering. Bollywood, can we go back to the days of heartfelt romances please?! — Shweta 🩷 (@apalebluedot_) January 26, 2026

Is it art or a money laundering scheme?

One viewer went as far as to ask: “Why did someone make this? surely this is a money laundering scheme. can’t believe i have free will and im putting myself through this garbage. Do not watch tere ishq mein no matter what im begging yall”

Criticism also extended to dialogues, with one viewer noting, “God tere ishk mein is soooo insufferable also what was that hindi accent dhanush??? the cringe dialogues had me looking away frm screen every 2 mins ughhh time wasteeee”

Even fans who appreciated the actors couldn’t defend the story, “Watched many bad films last year, tere ishk mein remains at number 1, no hate to dhanush and kriti, both gave good performances but horrible storyline, characters are the worst! didn’t expect this to be so bad.”

A plot explained in 30 seconds

Several creators have condensed the entire storyline into 40-second reels. Watch one of those summaries, and it’s hard not to agree.

Tere Ishk Mein

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and released in theatres in November 2025. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, opened to mixed reviews and went on to collect over Rs 161 crore at the box office. It was produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films. Marketed as a spiritual sequel to Aanand and Dhanush’s 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, the film featured music by AR Rahman.