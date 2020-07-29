Yaara actor Vidyut Jammwal: Amit, Kenny and Vijay are incredible boys

Vidyut Jammwal’s Yaara will release on ZEE5 on July 30. (Photo: PR Handout) Vidyut Jammwal’s Yaara will release on ZEE5 on July 30. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, along with Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary, will be seen in Yaara, a crime-drama directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vidyut spoke about the film, working with Tigmanshu Dhulia, his bond with Amit, Vijay and Kenny and much more.

Yaara is a tale of friendship. Friendship tales aren’t new to the audience. What makes Yaara different?

It is quite new. We did not have a story on friendship for a long time. The last I can remember is Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, which was quite an inspirational film because it motivated my friends to travel. Yaara will do that to our audiences. It is a story of four friends – Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and me. All characters are relatable. Kenny is this guy who is intellectual and soft-spoken. He would always tell you ‘ye mat karo’ and ‘wo mat karo’. Then there is Amit Sadh, who is flamboyant.

It’s also probably the first time you are sharing screen space with four other lead actors. Even the role is different from what you are known for. What drew you to the film and the character?

Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is simply that. I truly believe that whosoever is not from the industry or Bombay but has dreams of making his/her way into the industry, should work with Tigmanshu. He is an institution. I just knew I wanted to work with him. I am so glad that I did because when you’ll watch the movie, you’ll realise that he has brought out a side of me which was waiting in the wings to come out.

What is that side?

I play the character from the age of 20 to 50. In Tigmanshu Dhulia’s words, ‘Dekho Vidyut, joh bees saal ke ladke hote hai na, woh patle hote hai. Tumhari ye joh body hai, tumhe chodhni padegi.’ So, I had to lose all the weight. Later, he said, ‘Jo pachaas saal ke hote hai, unme thoda maas hota hai. Tum weight gain karo.’ So, I had a roller coaster ride of losing and gaining weight. He also told us that a 20-year-old walks differently while a 50-years-old’s posture is calm and composed. So, we went through every nuance, which was new for me and will be new for the audience as well.

Who is your Yaara from the industry?

So many! They are not people you know, but they are people who supported me, worked with me and believed in me. They all are my friends, and I am constantly in touch with them. For me, a great friendship is to be able to do what you want. And that sorts, I have many whether they are from inside and outside the industry.

How was your bond with your co-stars?

I had not known Vijay and Kenny. Amit, I already knew of. When I saw Vijay perform the scenes, on the second day I told him you’d become a huge star. I remember when Gully Boy released, I was jumping and telling everybody that Vijay is my friend, we did Yaara together. So, this is the kind of equation I have with the boys. Amit is someone with whom I have travelled to different places. We have gone trekking together. With Kenny, I recently went on a road trip to Assam. So, over the years, we all have formed a great bond with each other.

A quality you admire in Vijay, Amit, Kenny and Tigmanshu?

Tigmanshu: He is a teacher, a university.

Vijay: He is very talented. He believes whatever he has achieved is a lot. So, such people are good to be with.

Amit: The background he comes from is very different. He is a different species. He knows how to give love.

Kenny: He is someone who is always in control of himself and his surrounding.

They are incredible boys. You will see them doing a lot in life.

How was it to be in the world of Tigmanshu Dhulia?

He is a Allahabad ke launde. He is a boy at heart. He understands men. He would tell me, ‘Arrey Vidyut, tum army me nahi ho, ye romantic scene hai, thode dheele hojao.’ The way he says, it has so much love.

Is it a relief that there are no box office concerns with films releasing on OTT?

More than the box office, there is a relief that the audience will be sitting at home and deciding if they liked the movie or not. For example, my film Junglee did not garner 100 crores at the box office, but it is the number one film on an OTT platform. It is bigger than big films you know of. For me, the relief is that people will decide the fate of the film.

Also, with OTT, do you think there will be a change in the star system?

I don’t know if I want that.

You are completing a decade in the industry. How would you describe your journey?

Incredible and I really mean it when I say that I could not have asked for anything more. I played roles where even the henchman could not see me. There used to be a villain, his henchman and I used to stand behind them. So, my journey from there to where I am today, I won’t deny a divine presence in my life. If you believe in it, it will happen.

If there’s one thing you want to see changing in the industry, what would that be?

You cannot change anything about the industry. The change has to be in people. What I would like is kindness. Kindness works.

