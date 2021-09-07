Vidyut Jammwal’s tribute to Sidharth Shukla: ‘The way I knew him’

Vidyut Jammwal shared a picture of his friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday. Sharing the image on Instagram, Vidyut said that the actor will be paying a tribute to Sidharth on Wednesday through an Instagram LIVE. “A Tribute: The way I knew Sidharth Shukla,” he wrote as the caption of the photo. Vidyut was one of the actors who marked his presence at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral. Vidyut and Sidharth started their career as models. While Vidyut paved his way to Bollywood, Sidharth rose to fame with his TV series Balika Vadhu. Later, Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as its winner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 morning due to a suspected heart attack. A couple of days after his demise, his family issued a statement asking his well-wishers to respect their “privacy to grieve.”

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve,” the note read.

The family also thanked Mumbai Police force for their “sensitivity and compassion.” “A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!” the family mentioned.

Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita and his two sisters.