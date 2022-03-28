Vidyut Jammwal to star in Sher Singh Raana’s biopic

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to step into the shoes of Sher Singh Raana. The actor is set to star in his first biopic, which will be directed by Shree Narrayan Singh and produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sher Singh Raana is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Talking about the film Sher Singh Raana, Vidyut Jammwal expressed his excitement and said, “Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.”

Director Shree Narrayan Singh explained how Vidyut is fit for the role. “While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation,” he said in a statement.

Talking about his collaboration with Vidyut Jammwal, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Sher Singh Raana will shed light on a story that created a stir in India years ago. Audiences will witness Vidyut in a never seen before character and the vision Shree will bring on screen is definitely going to be gripping.”

Vidyut also has Khuda Haafiz 2. The film’s first installment received overwhelming response. The actor also made his television debut as a host and mentor of India’s Ultimate Warrior.