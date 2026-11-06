Vidyut Jammwal reveals what he told Tiger Shroff after shooting: ‘Don’t restrict yourself’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has opened up about his conversation with Tiger Shroff following the firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai last month. Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, The Ranveer Show, Vidyut spoke about how the incident could affect Tiger, why he decided to call out the people who witnessed the attack and how he reacted when his video became the subject of internet memes.

Recalling his conversation with Tiger, Vidyut said he could imagine the pressure the actor must be experiencing. He cautioned him against allowing the incident to make him “restrict himself” or stop playing football and posting fitness videos because of the fear of being trolled. Vidyut encouraged Tiger to continue doing everything that had made him “this brilliant”, adding that he could choose to become an even fitter version of himself.

Vidyut acknowledged that Tiger was understandably stressed following the incident. He said being shot at was an experience nobody could fathom and compared it to the kind of situation soldiers encounter in the army, where they know someone is trying to kill them. He added that there was no prescribed way to react to such trauma and that Tiger should not feel pressured to behave in a particular manner.

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“He is stressed, and he has every reason to be. There has been an attempt to murder him, so it cannot be a normal experience. Nobody in the world can say they have seen a shooter fire at them from such close quarters. It is not an experience anyone can fathom,” he said.

Why Vidyut Jammwal posted the video after Tiger Shroff’s shooting incident

Vidyut also explained what prompted him to post a video after learning about the firing incident. He said his conversation with Tiger, particularly the latter’s account of “isolating himself from everybody around”, upset him. However, what angered him most was the lack of intervention from people who were present at the spot.

Vidyut said he was not expecting everyone to confront an armed attacker, but believed that “one hero” could have made a difference. He suggested that even Tiger’s driver or a passerby could have attempted to stop the attacker. He questioned why nobody appeared to have stepped forward despite several people being present and recording the incident.

“My question was, why did nobody run? There were 100 cameras. Everybody had a video, but there was no attempt to do anything. That upset me, and that is the whole reason I posted the video,” he said.

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Vidyut Jammwal on memes following his video

The actor also addressed the memes and trolling that followed his video, admitting that he thoroughly enjoyed the internet’s reaction. Vidyut recalled boasting about never being trolled when he was in America, only to find himself at the centre of a meme fest. “God heard me very quickly,” he joked.

Vidyut said he initially remained disconnected from social media for two days as he was at a yoga university. When he checked the internet on the third night, he was amused by the creativity of the memes. He realised that people were using his video as an outlet to vent their frustrations.

Vidyut began reposting the memes because he found them entertaining. He said the trolling did not bother him as he understood where it was coming from and was happy with how he handled the situation.

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What happened to Tiger Shroff?

On October 18, unidentified gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor was returning after playing football when the incident took place. Three men allegedly fired multiple rounds at his vehicle before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries, although he was reportedly left with minor abrasions. His driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries and were taken to hospital. Mumbai Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Three accused were arrested in connection with the firing.

What Vidyut said in his video

Following the incident, Vidyut shared a video praising Tiger’s courage but questioning why people present at the spot had not attempted to intervene. In the video, he expressed disappointment that nobody had tried to stop the attacker, despite several people witnessing the incident.

“All those fans, someone should have run… someone should have caught them (the shooters). ‘I love you, I am your biggest fan.’ What is this, guys? We do our part; you should do something too,” he said in the video.

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He also urged the Mumbai Police to ensure that such an incident did not happen again.

The video became a talking point on social media, with several users creating memes around his remarks.