Vidyut Jammwal reunites with Vipul Shah for Sanak

Vidyut Jammwal's Sanak will be directed by Kanishk Varma. (Photo: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday announced his next film titled Sanak with filmmaker Vipul Shah.

Jammwal took to Twitter to share the news of his upcoming film.

The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

“Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow! Ab Sankegi! #ComingSoon #Sanak #VipulAmrutlalShah @RukminiMaitra @IamRoySanyal @kanishk_v @sunshinepicture @Aashin_A_Shah @ZeeStudios_ @ZEE5India @zeecinema @ZeeplexOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany,” Jammwal wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

According to a source close to film’s team, Shah is co-producing the film with Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

It will be directed by Kanishk Varma, who recently helmed Gulshan Devaiah-starrer Foot Fairy.

“The film went on floors last week in Mumbai and the shoot is likely to be wrapped up by March,” the insider added.

Sanak marks the debut of Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra and also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal.