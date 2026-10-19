‘What is this?’: Vidyut Jammwal calls out fans who stood by during attack on Tiger Shroff

While the entertainment industry is yet to recover from the shock of gunmen firing five rounds at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on Sunday evening, his colleague Vidyut Jammwal has stepped forward to react to the incident. Questioning Tiger’s fans over their response — or lack thereof — to the incident, Vidyut urged the Mumbai police to ensure that such an event never happens again.

“I want to tell Tiger Shroff something… You are the bravest person I know. You are much braver than all of them,” he said at the start of his selfie video. The Street Fighter star continued, “But I want to tell your fans… Every person who goes to watch you play football, cheers for you and says, ‘I am your biggest fan.’ All those fans, someone should have run… someone should have caught them (the shooters). ‘I love you, I am your biggest fan.’ What is this, guys? We do our part; you should do something too.”

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Requesting the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents don’t happen in the future, he added, “I would like to tell Mumbai police: yes, you will give him security, but this should never happen again. If such a mistake happens, then you are the culprit.”

‘We need fewer spectators and more heroes’

Vidyut Jammwal then urged Tiger Shroff to keep listening to their “favourite” Bajrang Baan until everything is alright. “Just keep listening to it. When I feel very lonely, I listen to Bajrang Baan. I know you listen to it too. I love you, brother.”

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Alongside the video, he wrote in the caption, “We know there’s a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can’t, but we do in our own way. But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman or man), why do we stand by and watch? Why can’t one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes.”

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Ranvir Shorey, Ram Gopal Varma react to Tiger Shroff shooting

Reacting to the incident, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Shocking and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. No mercy for the perpetrators, Mumbai police. This is outrageous!”

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Expressing shock over the attempted attack on Tiger Shroff, veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma noted on social media, “What happened with Tiger is a never-before-seen phenomenon. Instead of killings related to extortion, contract murders and settlements, for the first time ever, they seem to want to kill for vanity and pride.”

Actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha also reacted to the incident: “What’s happening? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting and firing on the most loved star Tiger, worthy son of the most worthy father Jackie Shroff. In fact, Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Hon’ble Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde seem to be extremely concerned about this serious matter. Jai Hind!”

What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never before seen phenomenon ..Instead of killings relating to extortion , contract murders , settlements etc , for the first time ever , they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 19, 2026

. Strongly condemn the attack on #TigerShroff these kind of actions of this #LawrenceBishnoi gang should be nipped in the bud itself before they keep carrying on so brazenly and giving open video messages after such Gun shot attacks on #Bollywood #Actors #Politicians . what If tiger would have been harmed this is dangerous. #Ahemdabad #SabarmatiJail from there he is openly operating how come this is still happening ?? . #MumbaiPolice — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) October 19, 2026 Story continues below this ad

Strongly condemning the attack on Tiger Shroff, former actor and Congress leader Nagma said, “These kinds of actions of this Lawrence Bishnoi gang should be nipped in the bud itself before they keep carrying on so brazenly and giving open video messages after such gunshot attacks on Bollywood actors and politicians. What if Tiger had been harmed? This is dangerous. Ahmedabad Sabarmati Jail: from there, he is openly operating; How come this is still happening?”

Gunmen who shot at Tiger Shroff caught

Hours after the incident, three men suspected of firing at Tiger Shroff were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota. Two of the arrested men allegedly opened fire, while the third was a bike taxi driver, according to Kota city police.

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in the shooting incident, while his driver and a bystander were injured.