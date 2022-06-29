scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Vidyut Jammwal praises Kangana Ranaut’s action scenes in Dhaakad, she says his appreciation is ‘like an award’

Vidyut Jammwal, who will soon be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha, praised Kangana Ranaut's action scenes in Dhaakad.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 7:53:39 pm
Vidyut jammwalVidyut Jammwal spoke about Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad in a recent chat.

Vidyut Jammwal, who is presently promoting his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha, recently said that he was quite impressed by Kangana Ranaut’s action sequences in Dhaakad. On Wednesday, Kangana thanked Vidyut for his kind words.

Sharing the video clip on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Best action hero in the country appreciating my action scenes.” In another story, she wrote, “It’s like an award. Thanks.” Kangana’s Dhaakad is set to start streaming on ZEE5 from July 1.

In the video clip, Vidyut Jammwal can be heard saying, “Kangana recently had the film Dhaakad. When I watched that I felt very proud that there is a girl who is genuinely doing something spectacular. There was a feeling of pride.”

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Jammwal spoke about honing his action skills. He said, “I’m honing my skills not only physically — as an action star, I keep thinking, ‘If this happens what would I do?’ and keep putting myself in these situations all the time and that’s what I show on screen. When you watch Khuda Hafiz, there is a scene with the butchers and I thought, ‘Okay, this is a situation a lot of people have been in. But if I was in it, how would I fight?’ And that’s what we’ve done. So, when I think of an action scene, when I choreograph or direct it, I always think of what I would do — and I’m someone who is skilled, so I would try to do something different.”

Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha will hit screens on July 8.

