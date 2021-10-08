Vidyut Jammwal reveals wedding plans with Nandita Mahtani: ‘Maybe we’ll skydive with 100 guests, it will be spectacular’

Vidyut Jammwal is a busy man. He is preparing for the release of Sanak, he has started his own production house and there is his wedding in the offing. The action star sits down with indianexpress.com and shares that there’s a sense of balance in his life after his engagement with Nandita Mahtani.

On life after proposing to Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut took social media by storm when he announced his engagement to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. “I don’t plan my life. I’ve never planned my life. I never planned to be who I am today. I was working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let’s just do it,” he said.

Vidyut is already making wedding plans. He says, “Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool.”

The commander actor is in a “balanced frame of mind”, he says, as his life is filled with love and he’s doing films that are being appreciated. However, he confesses, he like it when there is “imbalance” in his life. He shares, “I think now I found the balance with everything in the right place, the body is balancing well with the wandering mind. However, I love imbalance. Without imbalance, you can’t do anything spectacular. But in this case, I am happy about striking a balance because according to the quintessential idea of perfection and living, everything is perfect. That’s the balance I’m talking about.”

On being typecast as an action hero

Vidyut has faced scrutiny for doing only action films in his 11-year Bollywood career. He has often been asked how he will prove his versatility. He says, “I want to be the best martial artist in the world. I am one now. So I’m proud to be typecast. I don’t want to stop being typecast, but I can do more. I have the ability, my human capacity is much more than what we’ve been told. I realised it much earlier in life that we have the potential that is unimaginable.”

While Vidyut has been the original action hero of Bollywood who has received international recognition as well, he has been compared to Tiger Shroff too. Talking about the comparisons, he says, “Comparisons will happen because so many action movies are being made in India. I’m also talking about action films being made all across India. My generation of actors have changed the way cinema perceives and uses action. And I love it… if anything, there should be more actors who do action. I watch so many Hollywood actors who are my friends, and we’ve talked about action in Indian cinema, and it’s becoming better every day. Comparisons don’t matter because this crop of super talented people is coming up, and we need more every day.”

Vidyut is often called the underdog of Bollywood, how does he see this title? “Underdog is an amazing thing to start with, underdog is a great story. I’ve never cared about it. I had an ambition that everybody in the world should know that Kalaripayattu is the mother of all martial arts. People are aware of this and I can retire today. But I will not do so. I want to be the top martial artist, not because I have this arrogance of being one, but because I want everybody to know that the top martial artist in the world is a Kalaripayattu expert, and I’ve achieved it. At this point in my life, I don’t care about being an underdog, a super-dog, nothing.”

Vidyut is also known for staying away from Bollywood parties and the celeb circuit. “I am a trendsetter in Bollywood. I am the only guy in India who’s been rated among the 10 people you should not mess with in the world. The list includes names like Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls. It has to be something unique. I don’t care about the paps, and going to parties. I care about representing myself and India, and I’m doing a very good job of it.”

About his new film production venture

Earlier this year, Vidyut announced his film production company, Action Hero films where he will be creating and backing action films. About his new venture, he says, “Action Hero Films was launched as I see a lot of talent being wasted. I want to give a chance to those who are truly deserving. I want to work only with directors who I believe are spectacular. I’m working with Sankalp Reddy, who made Gazi (2017) and after that he never worked in Bollywood. I wondered why, because he has won the National Award too. So when I went to Hyderabad, I met him. Just because he’s quiet, he doesn’t socialise, he doesn’t party, he doesn’t meet people, he doesn’t do PR, he doesn’t get work here.”

Vidyut-starrer Sanak will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 15.