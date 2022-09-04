Vidyut Jammwal on parenthood: ‘I can adopt, I can do IVF, surrogacy…’

Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal, who recently got engaged to his ladylove and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, opened up about his views on parenthood. He said that children are ‘divine plan’ and he is open to all ways of having a child.

According to a report by Spotboye, the actor said, “I can adopt, I can do IVF, surrogacy, I am open to everything.’ He further added, A child is a child, there should be no way of thinking otherwise. If somebody wants a child, they should get it, because a child is a divine plan. If it’s meant to be in your life, it will come to you.”

The actor announced his engagement in September last year and his proposal was all ‘Commando’ style. In an interview with Mid-day, the actor had revealed, “ It was not a surprise engagement, it was completely planned. The only surprise was when I went to the Taj Mahal, there were so many people there. So people clicked pictures and posted it. I proposed to her from a 150 feet high rappelling wall. I wanted to take her to an army camp to see where I had been raised. I had to do it according to where I came from.”

On the work front, Jammwal was recently seen in the movie Khuda Hafiz 2: Agni Pariksha, which is currently streaming on Zee5. The movie also features Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The actor will next be seen in Vinod Bhanushali film Sher Singh Raana. He also has IB71 with veteran actor Anupam Kher which directed by Sankalp Reddy.