Vidyut Jammwal on being compared to Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur: ‘But I’m the top martial artist in the world’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is currently promoting his upcoming action romantic drama Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha. In a recent interview, when he was compared to his contemporaries, fellow action stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Adiyta Roy Kapur, he said that while he thinks all of them are “great action stars”, only he is “the top martial artist in the world.”

When Vidyut was asked how he sets himself apart from other action specialists, he said in an interview with Film Companion, “All the gentlemen you’ve referred to are great action stars but I’m the top martial artist in the world. Officially. I work all the time — whether I’m sleeping, or awake — I’m in awareness and that’s how I hone my skills. Sometimes, people compare me to Jackie Chan or Tony Jaa or other legendary people. It’s amazing that they compare me to the best. It’s like saying, ‘Vidyut, you’re as good as Michael Jackson when you move. Wow.’ So for that, you’ve got to be aware all the time.”

He added, “I’m honing my skills not only physically — as an action star, I keep thinking, ‘If this happens what would I do?’ and keep putting myself in these situations all the time and that’s what I show on screen. When you watch Khuda Hafiz, there is a scene with the butchers and I thought, ‘Okay, this is a situation a lot of people have been in. But if I was in it, how would I fight?’ And that’s what we’ve done. So, when I think of an action scene, when I choreograph or direct it, I always think of what I would do — and I’m someone who is skilled, so I would try to do something different.”

When he was asked he he ever has bouts of insecurity, he confessed, “A lot. I leap into another building or a window, I am like ‘Oh my God, I’ll break my leg’. I really am insecure about it, then I really think a lot and I really believe in the divine and I jump. The reason of me being insecure is very normal, it s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m getting late for the interview, oh my God what they’ll think…’ Insecure, but on a major scale, no.

Vidyut’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha along with Shivaleeka Oberoi is scheduled to release in theatres on July 8.