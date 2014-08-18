Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Vidyut Jammwal not doing any Marathi film

Vidyut Jammwal has been in the news for being cast in Marathi version of Hollywood film “17 Again”. But he says the news is false.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 18, 2014 12:04:22 pm
"I'm NOT doing any Marathi film as of now," said Vidyut. “I’m NOT doing any Marathi film as of now,” said Vidyut.
Related News

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has been in the news for being cast in Marathi version of Hollywood film “17 Again”. But he says the news is false.

It was reported that the Zac Effron and Matthew Perry-starrer 2009 comedy “17 Again” would soon be recreated in Marathi with Vidyut in the cast.

But he took to Facebook to quash the reports.

“Please don’t rely on rumours and unverified news stories. I’m NOT doing any Marathi film as of now. If ever something happens, you’ll know it from me,” Vidyut said in his post.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement