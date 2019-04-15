Vidyut Jammwal’s next is action-thriller Khuda Hafiz

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in to star in Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s romantic action thriller Khuda Hafiz.

The film will be directed by Faruk Kabir who previously helmed the Naseeruddin Shah-Sharman Joshi starrer Allah Ke Bandey.

Based on true incidents, Khuda Hafiz will go on floors in July and will be shot in Morocco and Kerala.

“I’m really excited about doing this romantic action film based on a real life love story in a very contemporary setting. With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time.

“Very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale,” Vidyut said in a statement.

The makers have also got on board an international team to choreograph the action of the film.

“The romantic action thriller genre is always exciting and when a script in that genre is based on true events and has a solid emotional core you have all the elements in place, and with Faruk’s vision and Vidyut doing what he does best, we are really excited about this one,” Abhishek said.

Faruk said the team has researched and written the subject over nine months and with Vidyut, he is attempting something that neither of them have done before.

“We will keep our feet on the ground, our vision to the skies and hopefully surprise the audience by giving them more than they expected,” the director added.

The casting of the female lead is underway and the film is scheduled to release in early 2020.

Panorama Studios currently has three films in production- the multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee, courtroom drama, Section 375, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha and Meera Chopra and the Punjabi remake of Singham.

The film has been co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.