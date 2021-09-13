Vidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani confirm engagement, reveal how he proposed to her ‘Commando way’. See photos

Trust Vidyut Jammwal to do everything with a twist. The actor, who was rumoured to be dating designer Nandita Mahtani, has finally made his relationship official. On Monday, Vidyut revealed that he got engaged to Nandita earlier this month. Describing how he popped the question to Nandita, Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way.” According to sources, both were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra when Vidyut popped the question.

Vidyut and Nandita then headed to the Taj Mahal where the two had posed together for the shutterbugs. In the photos, Nandita was seen flaunting her big rock in her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

After Vidyut’s post, Nandita shared the same photos on her Instagram account and expressed that she finally said “yes” to the Khuda Hafiz actor. “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes,” Nandita wrote along with the picture. Nandita’s post received heartwarming congratulatory messages from her friends in the industry. Sophie Choudry congratulated Vidyut and Nandita. “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani ❤️ Well done @mevidyutjammwal 😜🥂🥂,” she wrote in the comments. Vidyut fans also joined the celebrations and congratulated the couple.

See more photos of Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani

Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal spotted together at the Taj Mahal, Agra. (Photo; APH Images) Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal spotted together at the Taj Mahal, Agra. (Photo; APH Images)

Vidyut is currently busy shooting for Khuda Haafiz 2. (Photo; APH Images) Vidyut is currently busy shooting for Khuda Haafiz 2. (Photo; APH Images)

On the work front, Vidyut announced the launch of his production house Action Hero Films. He also announced IB 71 as his first feature as a producer in association with director Sankalp Reddy, who will be helming the film. Currently, the actor is shooting for Khuda Hafiz 2, a sequel of his 2020 release.