scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II set for digital premiere on ZEE5 on this date

Vidyut Jammwal said he looks forward to Khuda Haafiz's digital release on ZEE5 as he believes it will appeal to the global audience who love action thrillers and want to be able to "watch it at anytime, anywhere".

Vidyut JammwalActor Vidyut Jammwal in a scene from Khuda Haafiz 2. (Photo: ZEE5India/Twitter)

Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer actioner Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha will make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on September 2, the streamer announced on Monday. A follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz, the film was released theatrically in the country on July 8. The movie was written and directed by Faruk Kabir.

It took forward the story of Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when they adopt a girl child, Nandini and their family is complete. “But their happiness is short-lived as in a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini gets kidnapped on her way back from school, and Sameer takes it upon himself to get her back home safely,” the official plotline read.

Also Read |Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando franchise to be adapted into web series

Vidyut Jammwal said he looks forward to the film’s digital release on ZEE5 as he believes it will appeal to the global audience who love action thrillers and want to be able to “watch it at anytime, anywhere”.

“Post the success of Khuda Haafiz, we were really excited to bring out a sequel but had the pressure of living up to the expectations of the fans. In today’s times it is also important to put the spotlight on issues that impact the society at large and hence it was imperative for us to talk about child rape through our film,” the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

“It was a tough spot to be in as we had the pressure of delivering a sequel, without compromising on the original DNA of the film. But after the release of the sequel, we are at ease now knowing that our hard work has been appreciated and applauded,” he added.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the company is excited to add Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha to its lineup of action films, which also includes SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

“Action dramas like Khuda Haafiz and thrillers are a much-loved genre on our platform, and we are happy to cater to the viewers’ demand of curating content that keeps them on the edge of their seats in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Also starring Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is presented by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Advertisement

The movie is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:11:01 pm
Next Story

Sushmita Sen poses with her mother and daughters as she celebrates her godson’s birthday: ‘It’s a woman’s world’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement