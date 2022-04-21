scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Vidyut Jammwal to give ‘Agni Pariksha’ in Khuda Haafiz Chapter II. Here’s when it’ll release

Khuda Haafiz featured Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer, a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: April 21, 2022 9:03:51 pm
khuda haafiz 2 vidyut jammwalDirector Faruk Kabir will return to helm Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal, is slated to be released in theatres on June 17.

A follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz, the upcoming movie is written and directed by Faruk Kabir who penned and helmed the first film in the franchise as well.

Also read |Vidyut Jammwal announces Khuda Haafiz 2 with a photo from script reading session

Jammwal took to Twitter to share the release date of the sequel. Also starring Shivaleeka Oberoi, the movie is produced by Panorama Studios.

“Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022,” the actor wrote as he shared the poster of the film.

Khuda Haafiz featured Jammwal as Sameer, a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Oberoi, from flesh traders. The film was released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar in 2020.

Also read |Faruk Kabir: The action in Khuda Haafiz is raw

The makers previously described the sequel as an “intense love story” between Sameer and Nargis.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is presented by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios. Mithoon and Vishal Mishra have composed the music and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for the project.

