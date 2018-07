Vidyut Jammwal: Owe my life, success to community of Kalaripayattu

Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in Junglee. Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in Junglee.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is bringing global recognition to Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu. Looper, a US platform, recently released a list of top martial artists across the globe, and Vidyut has found a spot in the list.

“Honours like this help me give back to the community of Kalaripayattu to which I owe my life and all this success,” Vidyut said in a statement to IANS.

“It has been a very fulfilling journey and I am looking forward for the audience to experience more of Kalaripayattu in my upcoming film Junglee.”

Vidyut has finished shooting for Junglee, about a unique relationship between a man and elephants. Backed by Junglee Pictures, it is directed by Chuck Russell, who has helmed Hollywood films such as The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King.

Talking about Vidyut, Russell said: “It is great to see Vidyut being noted as the rising star in action films across the world. He has a rare combination of cinematic charm and killer moves that will make him unstoppable after this film.

One doesn’t find balance,we have to learn how to create it ,by knowing what to keep and what to let go #kalaripayattu # balancing fearlessly pic.twitter.com/72oZyC5uBh — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 30, 2018

#BigNews #VidyutJammwal has been listed among the top 6 martial artists across the world by a top global website. Only Indian to be featured in this! His next, #Junglee produced by @JungleePictures will release in cinemas worldwide on April 5 2019. #Congratulations @VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/MZxJQZHhIa — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) July 30, 2018

“What really distinguishes Vidyut is his deep knowledge of the martial art Kalaripayattu and his understanding of its philosophy to not only protect and fight, but also use it to heal. I had the pleasure of creating his role in Junglee to play his style of action supporting a positive message. I can’t wait for audiences to see it on the big screen.”

To this, Vidyut said: “Chuck’s kind words are icing on the cake. Working with him on ‘Junglee’ was like a dream come true. He pushed me to extract one of my best performances so far.”

The film is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

