Vidyut Jammwal holds his breath for 15 minutes without blinking, fans call him ‘master’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his expertise in martial arts, especially kalaripayattu, has impressed fans by showcasing another unusual skill. At a recent event, Vidyut held his breath and entered a meditative state for around 15-16 minutes without blinking, causing his eyes to become visibly teary. A video of the act went viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed.

Vidyut Jammwal attended a special Street Fighter event in Mumbai on Monday. The actor, who is set to make his Hollywood debut as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim in the upcoming live-action film, used the occasion to demonstrate the yogic practices that helped him connect with his character.

During the event, Vidyut meditated alongside cosplayers dressed as Dhalsim. He remained still on stage for approximately 15 minutes while holding his breath, leaving those in attendance stunned by his discipline and control.

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After completing the practice, Vidyut explained that he had used a technique from the Patanjali Yoga Sutras. He also revealed that the practice has helped him achieve several milestones in his life and that he teaches the technique to youngsters.

Addressing the audience at the event, he said, “Main apni younger generation ko ek baat bolna chata hu, ruk jao thoda sa (I want to tell the younger generation to pause for a bit). ‘How do you get it?’ I don’t know how I got it, because I stood still.”

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The actor continued, “Hum dekh rahe hain ki sab log bhag rahe hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, kuch nahi karna hai; ek baar tham jao, ek baar ruk jao. That skill will really really take you very far. This is what I can tell you, thank you for witnessing this (Everyone is running, doing one thing or the other. Just pause for a minute).”

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Several clips from the event instantly went viral on social media, as fans were shocked with Vidyut’s technique. “Master!!!” a person wrote. “He is actually good bro,” another commented. “Wowww… Kaise kia ye,” a third comment read.

About Street Fighter

Vidyut Jammwal is set to mark his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter. The actor will play the iconic yoga master and warrior Dhalsim. The Paramount Pictures release is set to hit the big screen in India on October 16. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.