Vidyut Jammwal gifts his expensive jacket to paparazzo, says ‘this is for your luck’. Watch viral video

Actor Vidyut Jammwal ran into some paparazzi in Mumbai recently and his gesture towards a pap is winning the internet. The actor was being photographed when a member of the paparazzi appreciated his jacket. Vidyut immediately took off his jacket and gave it to the man.

On a video shared on social media, the photographer can be heard complimenting Vidyut’s jacket and the actor immediately starts taking off the green jacket. The photographer jokes that he likes Vidyut’s T-shirt as well, to which Vidyut laughingly replies, “T-shirt bhi chahiye kya?” As he gives away the jacket, the Commando actor says, “I love you. Keep it. This is for your luck. You guys work very hard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in the ZEE5 film The Power where he starred alongside Shruti Haasan, Prateik Babbar and others.

In 2020, he was seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Khuda Haafiz where he starred alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi. The film’s sequel is expected to start filming soon. Vidyut was also seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara that released on ZEE5. His next film Sanak, also starring Neha Dhupia, is set to release soon.

Vidyut is known for his action avatar on-screen and has made a name for himself with the Commando franchise.