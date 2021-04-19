scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Vidyut Jammwal completes 10 years in cinema, launches production banner Action Hero Films: ‘It’s my turn to give’

Vidyut Jammwal completed 10 years in film industry today. The actor, who marked his debut with Telugu film Sakthi, launched his home banner Action Hero Films with Abbas Sayyed on board as co-producer.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 12:33:03 pm
vidyut jammwalVidyut Jammwal completed 10 years in the film industry. (Photo: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)

Actor Vidyut Jammwal treated his fans to a good news on Monday. The actor, who completed 10 years in the film industry today, launched his production house under the name of Action Hero Films. “The viewers have embraced and loved me in every character and this time around I am donning the role of a producer with their blessings. It’s my turn to give as good as I got. I see this as an opportunity to empower talented people. I’m buzzing with new energy to lay the footprints of Action Hero Films across world cinema. A big thanks to all the Jammwalions for standing by me. This is their milestone as much as it’s mine,” the actor said in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

The actor further explained that under his home production banner, he intends “to be one of the leading producers and providers of Indian content that engages, entertains, educates and empowers audiences around the globe, about Indian culture and stories.”

The actor through the films under his banners want to create a “positive and substantive change in people’s lives.”

Vidyut also shared the news on his social media platforms. “Celebrating my 10th year in cinema & I’m grateful to be sharing this milestone with you. Announcing our production house @actionherofilms, co-producer @abbassayyed77,” the actor shared.

On the work front, Vidyut, who received immense praise for his Disney+Hotstar film Khuda Haafiz, is preparing for the sequel of the action drama. He also has Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sanak to his credit.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
