scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando franchise to be adapted into web series

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set to turn Commando franchise into a web series which will bring out the little details of Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 5:27:23 pm
Vidyut JammwalVidyut Jammwal was recently seen in Khuda Hafiz 2. (Photo: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)

After creating waves as a high-octane action film, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando is all set to be adapted into a series on Disney Plus Hotstar. Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series will retell the action saga in an all-new format.

The new show will feature Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra’s (originally played by Vidyut Jammwal) adventures in finer details, giving viewers a close look at his life and missions. Vipul is currently on the search for a fresh face to play the lead role in the series.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he’ll never do Hollywood films: ‘My English is not good so unless…’

Talking about the upcoming show, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “It’s an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise Commando into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises. It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India. Commando as a film only has Vidyut Jammwal but OTT will launch a new Commando. Moreover, action is a genre that is pretty unexplored on OTT in India so in that sense, it will be a new thing for OTT, so it will be fun to do that. I am super thrilled to associate with Disney Plus Hotstar after Human as they are an amazing team with great vision.”

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Khuda Hafiz 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement