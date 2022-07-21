Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando franchise to be adapted into web series

July 21, 2022 5:27:23 pm
After creating waves as a high-octane action film, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando is all set to be adapted into a series on Disney Plus Hotstar. Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series will retell the action saga in an all-new format.
The new show will feature Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra’s (originally played by Vidyut Jammwal) adventures in finer details, giving viewers a close look at his life and missions. Vipul is currently on the search for a fresh face to play the lead role in the series.
Talking about the upcoming show, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “It’s an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise Commando into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises. It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India. Commando as a film only has Vidyut Jammwal but OTT will launch a new Commando. Moreover, action is a genre that is pretty unexplored on OTT in India so in that sense, it will be a new thing for OTT, so it will be fun to do that. I am super thrilled to associate with Disney Plus Hotstar after Human as they are an amazing team with great vision.”
On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Khuda Hafiz 2.
