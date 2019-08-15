Actor Vidya Sinha passes away

Film and television actor Vidya Sinha, known for yesteryear films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha and Pati Patni Aur Woh, passed away on Thursday. She was 71. The actor was recently admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathlessness.

Sinha got her breakthrough role in filmmaker Basu Chatterjee’s film Rajnigandha in 1974. The film became a breakaway hit and won multiple awards. She appeared alongside Amol Palekar in the film and the simplicity of their look appealed to the audience. This was the time when glamour was the norm of the film industry but her simple style and natural acting made her an instant favourite.

Several songs filmed on Vidya Sinha became fan favourites. “Chhoti Si Baat”, “Jaaneman Jaaneman”, “Kayi Baar Yun Bhi Dekha Hai” and “Rajnigandha Phool Tumhare” are still loved by fans.

After taking a break for a few years, Sinha returned to showbiz and this time, she appeared in several TV shows like Qubool Hai, Zindagi Wins among more. She most recently starred in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actor was also seen in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard.

She tied the knot with Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968 and remained married until Iyer’s death in 1996. She then moved to Sydney, Australia with her adopted daughter Jhanvi where she met Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe, a doctor, and married him in 2001. The couple parted ways in 2009.

TV producer Rajan Shahi offered his condolences on Vidya Sinha’s death. In a statement, he said, “I am extremely sad to know about Vidyaji’s untimely demise. She was an extremely talented actor but most importantly a very good, genuine down to earth person. I remember her very sweet request when she was cast to play a pivotal role in one of the shows I was producing ‘Itni Si Khushi’. She requested me if I would direct one of her scenes. I had stopped directing since long but could not say no to such a senior and veteran actor. I thought of directing one scene but seeing her enthusiasm and dedication as an actor I ended up directing the full day. She was extremely warm and created a family bond with the unit and actors. She will be missed and I pray for her departed soul.”