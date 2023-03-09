Vidya Balan recalls how Karan Johar ‘played Cupid’ for her and Siddharth Roy Kapur, conspired to bring them together at his party

Actor Vidya Balan recalled her love story with film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, and said that Karan Johar played Cupid for the two. Vidya and Siddharth tied the knot in 2012, after dating for a few years. In an interview, she also recalled how Siddharth proposed to her, although she was visibly uncertain about how much she should share.

Vidya told Humans of Bombay that her career was ‘soaring’ when she met Siddharth. “I don’t know how it happened. I was doing No One Killed Jessica, but I didn’t meet him on the film, even though he was a producer. I had no interaction with Siddharth. I was actually in Delhi, shooting No One Killed Jessica, I shot for a day, and I had to fly down for the Filmfare awards in Mumbai. I won my Best Actress award, and rushed out, because I had an early morning flight the next day, and that’s when I got introduced to Siddharth.”

He asked her how the shoot was going, and Vidya remembered thinking that he was ‘a very good-looking, charming man.’ During the shoot, someone told Vidya that Siddharth was married, and she thought that was the end of that. But later, she found out that he was divorced. “It was one of those flash thoughts, it’s not something I wanted or chased or planned. But life was bringing us together a lot at that time,” she said, adding that they then met a play, and then at a party.

She continued, “Karan Johar has played Cupid in this relationship. He invited me to a party at his house, and I didn’t really know him, so I thought, ‘How sweet’. I didn’t really know most of the others, and I was a bit shy. And then, Siddharth walks in, and because we’d just watched the play together, we ended up having a chat. And that’s when something happened. Later, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet. This was an intentional invitation, and it worked.”

Vidya said that she would tell her parents that she wanted someone in her life, and her father joked that he was going to walk into Karan’s office and ask him to set her up with someone. “He was joking, but I was mortified at the thought that he might even consider it,” she said.

In the same interview, Vidya also said that after the commercial failure of a film (probably Ghanchakkar) on which she and Siddharth both worked together, they decided to never work again. They figured that both of them being dejected at the same time isn’t an ideal situation to be in, because one would always need emotional support during lows.