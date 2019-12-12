Can you guess the release date of Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi?

Vidya Balan shared a video on Instagram to announce the release date of Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan shared a video on Instagram to announce the release date of Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan plays the title role in Shakuntala Devi, based on the life of math genius Shakuntala Devi, also called the “human computer”.

If you thought the best way to announce the release date of a new film was a simple post on social media, Balan might prove you wrong. The actor revealed Shakuntala Devi’s release date with a mathematics bouncer.

Vidya Balan took to Instagram and posted a video where first she shared that Shakuntala Devi is exactly 148 days away from hitting theaters. She then got into her math wizard mode and made things interesting with a math problem, asking fans to guess the exact date. She also gave fans a combination of emojis, the answer to which was the date of release.

Have you guessed the answer yet? Watch video till the end for the answer:

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, Shakuntala Devi has been shot in Mumbai and UK. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra.

