Vidya Balan reveals she was told ‘people need to see you as a girl’ after playing married woman in debut film

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has always been vocal about the stereotypes in the film industry and how she dealt with them. The actor has now opened up about the time she was told that the audience needed to see the girl in her after playing a married woman in her debut movie.

In an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Vidya spoke about how people tried to mould her into becoming a certain kind of heroine. She said, “I think there was a lot of pressure to be a certain kind of heroine, which I am not. I am still discovering who I am, but I did not fit into the mold. People were constantly trying to put me in a box and put label on it.”

Talking about her debut film Parineeta, Vidya said, “Someone told me, ‘Oh what a great break in Parineeta, but you came in as a woman, now people need to see you as a girl.’ I was a woman, I was 26 when.”

Vidya also highlighted the changing times in the industry and said, “There is a bigger chance that the male led films will work compared to the women led films because that is still a big phenomena. Maybe because we don’t want to take a chance, but it is frustrating because more than ever it has been proved now that it does not matter who the hero is as people are only coming in for content and entertainment.”

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Jalsa which also stars Manav Kaul, Shaifali Shah, and Rohini Hattangadi among others.