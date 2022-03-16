Vidya Balan on why she decided not to work with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur: ‘Don’t want anyone to say…’

Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, who will soon be seen together in the upcoming film Jalsa, spoke about not collaborating with their producer husbands in a recent interview. Vidya, who is married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, said that they decided to never work together again after their 2013 film Ghanchakkar. The Sherni actor told Film Companion that after Ghanchakkar did not do well, they were both low and that’s when Vidya decided that one of them has to be the pillar if the other one is going through a lull.

She also added that in terms of monetary compensation, she will compare what a co-actor is getting paid in comparison. “I’ll start comparing how much he is paying another actor vs how much he is paying me. If he is paying another actor more, I’ll hate it. I want to be the most valued in his eyes,” she said.

Vidya also added that it takes a lot of hard work to get to the position that they have reached and she does not want it to get diluted because someone might say that her achievements happened because of her husband. “I also think that I don’t want anyone to reduce my achievements to saying this happened for you because of your husband because one has worked very hard to get here and as much as I love him, I don’t want that to happen for either of us. It’s very reductive in a lot of ways. People say na aapka toh production house hai na and I say mere pati ka hai, mera nahi hai, fark hai. (People say you have a production house, and I say it’s not mine, it is my husband’s, there is a difference) They don’t understand it,” she said.

Shefali Shah, who is married to producer Vipul Shah, shared that she has worked with her husband on the film Waqt and the recent web series Human. The Delhi Crime actor said that Vipul’s films are very different from the kind of content that she wants to do. She also said that while she is an actor, Vipul’s work and his productions affect the entire family.

Shefali Shah in a still from Human. Shefali Shah in a still from Human.

“I genuinely believe that Vipul’s films alter the lives of all of us, the entire family. And his cinema is very different from what I have done so far. Humans was where we kind of.. (we met). He will never offer me something if he doesn’t think it’s not worth it and I have never asked him to do anything for me because like I said, it’s much bigger than me just getting a role, his film is much bigger. And it is of far more value to the entire family, than just me,” she said.

Jalsa is scheduled to release on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video.