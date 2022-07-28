scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’

Actors Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Ram Gopal Varma have come in support of Ranveer Singh.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 6:59:26 pm
Vidya Balan- Ranveer SinghVidya Balan has reacted on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. (Photos: Vidya Balan, Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Actor Vidya Balan on Wednesday came out in support of Ranveer Singh who is facing a controversy following his nude photoshoot for an international magazine.

In media bytes after the book launch event of Kubbra Sait’s biography — ‘Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir’ — in Mumbai, Vidya was asked if he liked Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot and what she thinks about it. To this, Vidya said, “What is the problem in that? This is the first time a man has done something like this. Let us also feast our eyes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The actor was later asked to give her opinion on the FIR that has been filed against Ranveer. The FIR states that Singh has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

On this Vidya said, “Maybe they don’t have much work to do and that’s why they are spending all their time on all this. If you don’t like it (the photographs) close the paper, or throw it away, do what you want, why get into FIR ka chakkar?”

Several Bollywood personalities have come in support for Ranveer Singh. A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt had reacted to her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star’s photographs, where she had said, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. I cannot even tolerate this question. I love him. He will be eternally favourite to everyone of us actually, and he has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love.”

Also read |Explained: Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot and the laws covering obscenity in India

Ranveer’s Gunday co-star and good friend Arjun Kapoor has also shown support for Ranveer and had said that he is proud of him.

Ranveer in the said photoshoot for the New York based magazine is seen laying on a rug, naked. The actor had shared these photos on his Instagram handle on July 23. According to ANI, the actor has been booked under IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act have been invoked in this case.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

