Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’

July 28, 2022 6:59:26 pm
Actor Vidya Balan on Wednesday came out in support of Ranveer Singh who is facing a controversy following his nude photoshoot for an international magazine.
In media bytes after the book launch event of Kubbra Sait’s biography — ‘Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir’ — in Mumbai, Vidya was asked if he liked Ranveer Singh’s latest photoshoot and what she thinks about it. To this, Vidya said, “What is the problem in that? This is the first time a man has done something like this. Let us also feast our eyes.”
View this post on Instagram
The actor was later asked to give her opinion on the FIR that has been filed against Ranveer. The FIR states that Singh has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs.
On this Vidya said, “Maybe they don’t have much work to do and that’s why they are spending all their time on all this. If you don’t like it (the photographs) close the paper, or throw it away, do what you want, why get into FIR ka chakkar?”
Several Bollywood personalities have come in support for Ranveer Singh. A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt had reacted to her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star’s photographs, where she had said, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. I cannot even tolerate this question. I love him. He will be eternally favourite to everyone of us actually, and he has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love.”
Ranveer’s Gunday co-star and good friend Arjun Kapoor has also shown support for Ranveer and had said that he is proud of him.
Ranveer in the said photoshoot for the New York based magazine is seen laying on a rug, naked. The actor had shared these photos on his Instagram handle on July 23. According to ANI, the actor has been booked under IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act have been invoked in this case.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki look revealed, see their leaked photo from London set
As Neena Gupta, Masaba return with Masaba Masaba 2, here’s what to expect
Sameera Reddy shares easy eye shadow hack using a spoon
Vidya Balan on FIR against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Maybe they don’t have much work to do’
Ukraine war will not be free pass for drug cheats, says WADA boss
The Legend movie review: An elaborate advertisement of a bloated ego
Delhi education dept orders safety audit of all vehicles taking kids to school
Boy sings song in a police station, reminds netizens of ‘Action Hero Biju’ scene. Watch video
Explained: Why is one of the world’s wealthiest artists set to burn his artwork?
Oppenheimer teaser introduces the ‘man who moved the Earth’. Watch video
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a time
SSC releases exam schedule for various recruitment exams, check here