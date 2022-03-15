Vidya Balan is asked about her weight and age, see her hilarious responses

Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Jalsa, lead actor Vidya Balan interacted with her fans as she hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. From sharing her favourite outfit to favourite food, Vidya revealed much about herself. In the midst of the fun session, the Bollywood force also took questions about weight and her physicality.

Vidya, who has faced trolling for her looks and weight in the past, was asked by a user about her weight. In her reply, Vidya shared a cheeky meme and wrote, “Ur weight.”

While she said she prefers to eat healthy instead of diet, she picked Italian as her favourite food. When someone pointed out at her beauty, she gave a fun reply, “Thanks! My parents worked really had.”

Another fan asked her “Why no hot photoshoots?” Vidya, who’s known for her wit and taking every comment in her stride replied, “It is hot and I have been shooting. Toh hot photoshoot hee hua na.”

When another fan asked about her age, Vidya asked them to use Google search. The actor shared that she’s currently hooked to Netflix show Inventing Anna. When asked about her favourite actor or actress, Vidya shared that it was more about “Many fave performances.” So does she rate Alia Bhatt’s performance in the recent hit Gangubai Kathiawadi? “Loved Alia as Gangubai,” she said.

Vidya had recently showered praise on Alia in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. She told PTI, “How amazing it is that after two years when theatres opened it is a female-led film that has rocked the box office!”

Vidya Balan’s next Jalsa also stars Shefali Shah. Vidya plays Maya Menon, a TV journalist in constant pursuit of truth with shades of grey. The movie is set to release on Prime Video on March 18.